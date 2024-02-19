Miraculous Avoidance: Two IndiGo Planes Near Miss Averted at Delhi Airport

It was an ordinary November day at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport until it wasn't. Two IndiGo aircraft, an A321 and an A320, found themselves on a collision course shortly after takeoff. The distance between them shrank alarmingly, dropping to a heart-stopping vertical separation of 400 feet and a lateral separation of merely 1.2 nautical miles. The incident, which unfolded on November 17, 2023, was anything but ordinary, marking a critical moment for aviation safety. Thanks to the Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) onboard, a disaster was averted, leaving the aviation world to ponder the criticality of safety protocols and systems.

The Edge of Safety

When the TCAS alarms rang out in the cockpits of the two aircraft, it was a clarion call to action. The system, designed to prevent exactly this type of near-miss, performed its function flawlessly, guiding the pilots away from potential calamity. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has stepped in to unravel how these planes came dangerously close to rewriting a tragic chapter in aviation history. This 'serious incident' as classified by the AAIB, triggered a Current Conflict alert, pushing the aircraft to initiate TCAS-Resolution Advisories (TCAS-RAs) to navigate away from collision. The incident underscores the vital role of TCAS in modern aviation, a system that has undoubtedly saved countless lives.

Unraveling the Near Miss

The AAIB's investigation delves deep into the factors that led to this perilous situation. Preliminary findings highlight a breach in the minimum separation standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), pointing to potential lapses in communication and adherence to protocols. The investigation is comprehensive, examining everything from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder to operations manuals, flight folders, and the Meteorological Aerodrome Report (METAR). Initial statements from the crew and controllers are also under scrutiny, as the AAIB aims to piece together the sequence of events that led to the near-miss.

Aviation Safety on the Line

The incident at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport serves as a stark reminder of the thin line between routine flights and potential disasters. It also highlights the continuous need for vigilance, stringent adherence to safety protocols, and the invaluable role of technological aids like TCAS. As the AAIB continues its investigation, the aviation industry watches closely, aware that the findings could have far-reaching implications for future safety measures. The incident not only raises questions about current practices but also about the steps necessary to prevent similar occurrences. Ensuring passenger and crew safety is an ever-evolving challenge, one that demands constant attention and adaptation.

As investigations continue, the incident remains a critical learning opportunity for the aviation industry. It is a reminder of the importance of safety measures, the effectiveness of existing systems like TCAS, and the relentless pursuit of improvements in aviation safety protocols. The near miss between the two IndiGo aircraft at Delhi's busiest airport could have ended in tragedy but instead serves as a powerful testament to the importance of safety in the skies.