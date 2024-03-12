50 Injured in LATAM Flight's Sudden Drop En Route to Auckland

On a seemingly routine flight from Sydney to Auckland, passengers aboard LATAM Airlines flight LA800 experienced a moment of sheer terror as the aircraft encountered a sudden and severe drop in altitude. Brian Jokat, a passenger, vividly recalled the chaos, comparing it to a scene straight out of 'The Exorcist' with people and objects defying gravity. This incident, resulting in multiple injuries and hospitalizations, has since sparked an investigation into its cause.

Advertisment

The flight, carrying 263 passengers and crew, was midway through its journey when it hit what was described as 'strong movement' due to a technical problem. This abrupt change sent passengers and their belongings flying, leading to injuries among 50 individuals, 13 of whom required hospital treatment. Emergency services were promptly mobilized at Auckland Airport, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.

Eye-Witness Accounts and Aftermath

Surviving passengers shared harrowing stories of the event, with one likening the experience to the 'worst turbulence you could ever think of.' In-flight footage captured the panic and confusion that ensued, showing passengers tending to their injuries, some with blood visible. The cabin's disarray post-event painted a clear picture of the ordeal they endured.

In response to the incident, LATAM Airlines issued a statement acknowledging the technical issue that led to the severe turbulence and confirmed that an investigation is underway. This event raises questions about aviation safety and the mechanisms in place to predict or mitigate sudden altitude changes due to turbulence. It also underscores the unpredictable nature of air travel, despite advances in technology and safety protocols.