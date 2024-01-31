Microsoft Flight Simulator Announces Array of New Features and Improvements

Microsoft Flight Simulator, the popular aviation simulation game, has unveiled an array of new features and improvements in a recent livestream. Key figures from the Microsoft Flight Simulator team, including Jorg Neumann, Sebastian Wlock, and Martial Bossard, announced the updates amidst a noticeable increase in user activity.

City Updates and Dune Expansion

The team announced the fourth City Update for 2024, which will predominantly focus on North America and Europe due to the availability of data. The Dune expansion, another highly anticipated feature, is also in the works, although the release date is yet to be confirmed. The team expressed their interest in incorporating AMD FSR3 support, but this is not scheduled for immediate implementation.

Sim Update 15 and Performance Enhancements

Sim Update 15, slated for release on March 12, is set to introduce AI-piloted traffic planes, improved livery matching, ATC voice fixes, and resolutions to various other ATC issues. Furthermore, the development team revealed plans to reintroduce the Airbus A320neo, possibly through a partnership with iniBuilds.

Performance enhancements are another significant aspect of the upcoming updates. These improvements are expected to yield particularly noticeable results in memory allocation and glass cockpit screen performance. Additionally, the snow coverage feature is set to be improved.

Future Developments

Further down the line, the Microsoft Flight Simulator team plans to introduce crash fixes and support for multi-rotor helicopters. A noteworthy development is the incorporation of new touch and gyro controls in xCloud, which will eliminate the need for an Xbox controller. The Garmin G3X Touch suite is also undergoing revamping.

A World Hub alpha test is currently underway, with user-submitted changes expected to be implemented on a monthly basis. The roadmap for Microsoft Flight Simulator has been updated, though the fourth City Update has not been added yet.

Third-Party Contributions

Third-party developers continue to play a crucial role in the development of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Notably, NetDesign is making strides with projects such as the development of the Houari Boumediene Airport in Algeria. TechRaptor has committed to providing ongoing coverage of the simulator and third-party developments.

Meanwhile, the most recent world update has added to the realism of the Caribbean region in the game. This includes new points of interest, improved satellite imagery and digital terrain models, and seven meticulously hand-crafted airports. The update also includes discovery flights, landing challenges, and bush trips that showcase the region. Available on all platforms, this update is free for all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator.