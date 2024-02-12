MercFuel Appoints Industry Veteran Kimberly Ruth as VP of Business Development and Supply

February 12, 2024 - Mercury Aviation LLC's MercFuel division has made a strategic move in the aviation fuels industry by appointing Kimberly Ruth as Vice President of Business Development and Supply. With over 20 years of experience in aviation fuel supply and FBO relations, Ruth will manage MercFuel's global aviation fuel sales and supply.

A Seasoned Professional Takes Flight

Kimberly Ruth, an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience, has joined MercFuel as the Vice President of Business Development and Supply. Her extensive background in aviation fuel supply, FBO relations, and marketing will be crucial assets for MercFuel's growth and supply chain management.

Proven Track Record in the Aviation Fuels Industry

Before joining MercFuel, Ruth worked at Phillips 66 for nine years, where she managed airline and aviation marketing accounts. During her tenure, she developed the company's carbon offset program for business aviation flight operators and branded FBOs. Prior to Phillips 66, Ruth managed Chevron's commercial diesel sales portfolio and received the President's Award for Innovation & Collaboration in 2014.

MercFuel's Strategic Move to Enhance Business Growth

MercFuel, a division of Mercury Aviation LLC that has provided aviation fuels for over four decades, has an extensive network of more than 1,000 fuel supply arrangements in the U.S. and 2,000 international locations. The hiring of Kimberly Ruth signifies the company's commitment to enhancing its business growth and supply chain management.

Ruth joined MercFuel on February 1, 2023, in Houston, TX. As she takes on her new role, MercFuel looks forward to leveraging her expertise to strengthen its position in the aviation fuels market and continue providing top-quality services to its clients.

In the ever-evolving aviation fuels industry, MercFuel's strategic decision to bring Kimberly Ruth on board is a testament to the company's dedication to growth and innovation. With her impressive background and proven track record, Ruth is poised to make a significant impact on MercFuel's business development and supply chain management.

Key Points: