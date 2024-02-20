McAlester to Transform Dilapidated FAA Building into Economic Opportunity

In a decisive move, McAlester city councilors have paved the way for new economic development by approving the demolition of the former Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) flight service building near McAlester Regional Airport. The contract, valued at $120,022, has been awarded to Garrett Demolition Inc., marking the beginning of the end for a structure that has long stood as a symbol of neglect and decay.
A Building's Downfall
Once a bustling hub of aviation activity, the building in question was generously donated to the city by the FAA after its closure. However, the passage of time has not been kind to it. Plagued by black mold and structural damage, the facility has deteriorated beyond the point of feasible repair, prompting city officials to take action. The presence of hazardous materials not only posed a health risk but also rendered the building a visual and environmental blight on the community.
Clearing the Way for Progress
The decision to demolish the building was not taken lightly. Mayor John Browne emphasized the importance of looking forward, stating that although there are no immediate plans to construct a new building on the site, the cleared land will be marketed for economic development. This strategic move opens up a realm of possibilities for McAlester, transforming what was once a problem area into a beacon of potential growth and prosperity. The demolition process, as outlined in the contract with Garrett Demolition Inc., will include the meticulous removal of construction materials, leveling of the lot, and disposal of debris, in strict compliance with Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality regulations.
A Vision for the Future
The city's proactive approach to dealing with the derelict FAA building reflects a broader commitment to economic revitalization and sustainable development. By removing an eyesore and public health hazard, McAlester is not only improving the immediate area around the regional airport but also setting the stage for future investments and projects that could significantly benefit the local economy. This endeavor, though rooted in demolition, is ultimately about building—building hope, building opportunities, and building a stronger community.
As the former FAA flight service building near McAlester Regional Airport meets its inevitable end, the focus shifts to what will rise in its place. With the land set to be marketed for economic development, the city of McAlester looks toward a future where growth and renewal prevail over decay and neglect. The demolition of this building is not just the erasure of a structure but the clearing of a path towards new beginnings and endless possibilities.