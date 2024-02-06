Married Pilots for Southwest Airlines: A Love Story in the Skies

Joel and Shelley Atkinson symbolize a unique blend of professionalism and intimacy. Both serving as pilots for Southwest Airlines, they navigate through the skies and their lives together, with a story that's as captivating as their shared passion for flying.

A Love Story Born in the Skies

The couple's journey commenced in their twenties at the Colorado Air Force Academy. It was here that they first crossed paths, developed a friendship, and eventually found themselves in love. Their initial encounters, flying jets for the US Air Force, set the stage for a shared life that would continue to soar to new heights.

Flying Together: More Than Just A Job

Now, after 27 years of marriage and two wonderful children, they still often fly together, with Joel as the captain and Shelley as his first officer. Their professional interaction is remarkable, effortlessly blending their roles as co-workers and spouses. The couple treats layovers as date nights, carving out special moments amid their demanding duties. This unique work-life balance doesn't just bring them closer but also enhances their professional experience.

From Military Jets to Commercial Skies

Joel and Shelley's journey from military jets to commercial aviation is an inspiring tale. Joel, influenced by the iconic movie 'Top Gun,' made his transition from military to commercial flying, joining Southwest in 2006. Shelley, on the other hand, took a hiatus of 20 years before rekindling her love for flying. She joined Southwest in 2023, marking her return to the cockpit after two decades. Their unwavering commitment to their profession and their ability to balance their work with their personal lives is a testament to their love for each other and flying.