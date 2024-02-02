Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky Awarded Third Study Contract for NATO's NGRC Programme

Lockheed Martin, via its Sikorsky unit, has clinched a third research contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) programme. The contract, announced on January 31, 2024, but awarded on December 13, 2023, delegates Sikorsky the task of examining open system architecture (OSA) concepts that could fulfill the NGRC's specifications.

Sikorsky's Role in NGRC Programme

Sikorsky's assignment is to identify, analyze, and compare various OSA concepts to support the development of future rotorcraft platforms. A significant characteristic of the NGRC programme is the requirement for high cruising speed, with a target set at 220 knots. To meet this objective, Sikorsky plans to leverage the experience and technology from its X2 high-speed technology demonstrator programme.

NGRC Programme and Its Future Implications

The NGRC programme aims to develop a new medium-lift helicopter for the 2035–40 period to replace more than 900 medium multirole helicopters reaching the end of their life cycles. The results from Sikorsky's study will be instrumental in guiding the design and capabilities of subsequent rotorcraft under the NGRC initiative. The study's findings will shape future platform concepts, ensuring they meet the high-speed requirement and other NGRC set standards.

Implications for Lockheed Martin

For Lockheed Martin, this contract represents another significant step in its ongoing relationship with NATO and its commitment to advancing rotorcraft technology. The outcome of Sikorsky's study has the potential to significantly influence the next generation of medium-lift helicopters, setting new standards for speed, efficiency, and capability. Lockheed Martin's involvement in this high-profile project further cements its position as a leading player in the global aerospace and defense industry.