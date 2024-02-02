Lockheed Martin Receives Third NATO Contract for Next-Gen Rotorcraft Study

Lockheed Martin, via its Sikorsky subsidiary, has secured a third study contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) programme. The contract, which was announced on January 31, 2024, but awarded on December 13, 2023, is centred on the development of an open system architecture (OSA) for the NGRC.

Exploring Open System Architecture Concepts

The study involves identifying, analyzing, and comparing various OSA concepts to determine which one could fulfill the NGRC's capability requirements. OSA is integral to the NGRC initiative, as it paves the way for enhanced interoperability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness in future rotorcraft.

Targeting High-Speed Performance

A significant performance target for the NGRC is a required cruise speed of 220 knots, underlining speed as a crucial objective. To achieve this, Sikorsky plans to leverage the knowledge and technology acquired from its high-speed X2 technology demonstrator program.

Shaping Future Rotorcraft Capabilities

The results from this study are anticipated to contribute significantly to shaping future platform concepts for the NGRC initiative. The NGRC program aims to develop a new medium-lift helicopter for NATO members by 2035-40, enhancing NATO's future aerial capabilities and setting a new benchmark in rotorcraft technology.