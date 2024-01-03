en English
Aviation

JetBlue Faces Accusations of Anti-Semitism After Removing Orthodox Jewish Passengers from Flight

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
JetBlue Faces Accusations of Anti-Semitism After Removing Orthodox Jewish Passengers from Flight

An incident that began as a simple seat swap on a JetBlue flight escalated to the point where three Orthodox Jewish passengers were removed from the plane, sparking accusations of anti-Semitism. The event happened on a December 31st red-eye flight from Palm Springs to New York’s JFK Airport.

Religious Beliefs Lead To Seat Swap

An elderly Orthodox Jewish man, in keeping with his religious beliefs, attempted to change his assigned seat to avoid sitting next to an unrelated female passenger. When a flight attendant denied his request to occupy an apparently vacant spot, the man tried a different seat, only to be rebuffed a second time. Despite the efforts of his travel companions, two Orthodox women, to communicate the man’s religious concerns to the flight crew, their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Resolution Attempted, but Orthodox Passengers Removed

Passenger Ron Passaro voluntarily offered his seat to accommodate the man’s request. Yet, despite this apparent resolution, the Orthodox passengers were later approached by the plane’s captain and a JetBlue security member. They were instructed to leave the aircraft, with the security citing the crew was ‘not comfortable’ with their presence on the flight.

Weight Imbalance or Anti-Semitism?

The airline explained the removal of the passengers by referencing a policy regarding weight imbalance due to seat changes. However, this explanation has been questioned by those involved in the incident, including Passaro’s girlfriend, Rachel Sklar, who took to social media to share the account. Sklar compared this situation to prior instances where flight attendants had permitted seat changes to accommodate her cat allergy, suggesting that the ‘weight thing’ didn’t make sense to her. She and others have suggested the possibility of anti-Semitic motives.

The incident has ignited discussions about discrimination and religious accommodations on flights. The act of Orthodox Jewish men requesting seat changes to avoid sitting near women has been a subject of debate in Israel and has made headlines before. This latest incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges airlines face in balancing customer service with respect for cultural and religious differences.

Aviation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

