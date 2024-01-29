Iris Programme Takes Flight: Revolutionizing Air Traffic Management with easyJet

The Iris programme, a cutting-edge satellite-based datalink technology initiative, has taken flight with its pioneering airline partner, easyJet. This ambitious project, the brainchild of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the international communications colossus, Viasat, seeks to revolutionize air traffic management (ATM) across the continent.

Iris: A Vision for the Future

Fifteen Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) have thrown their weight behind this forward-thinking initiative that incorporates up to 11 of easyJet's Airbus A320neo aircraft. The Iris programme embodies the aspirations of the Single European Skies initiative, striving to optimize air traffic for superior fuel efficiency, diminished emissions, and fewer delays. By empowering aircraft to chart more direct and efficient routes, Iris aligns perfectly with the airline industry's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

easyJet: Setting the Pace

easyJet has set a challenging target of a 35% reduction in carbon emissions intensity by 2035, based on its 2020 figures. The Iris project, supported and guided by ESA, comprises over twenty European industrial partners, with Viasat claiming the prime contractor spot. This innovative technology is projected to slash carbon emissions from European aviation by 10%, making significant strides towards a more sustainable future.

Onward and Upward: Iris Global

The technology, offered as a fully developed and certified capability by Airbus on its A320 and A330 series aircraft, facilitates advanced satellite communications, paving the way for efficient flight paths and operational improvements. Looking beyond Europe, the programme plans to extend its reach with Iris Global, focusing on new ICAO aviation standards and satellite-based communication for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems. The Iris initiative stands testament to the transformative power of technology in ushering in an era of greater efficiency and sustainability in aviation.