IndiGo Plane Collides with Air India Express at Kolkata Airport; DGCA Launches Probe

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has intervened following an alarming incident at Kolkata Airport involving an IndiGo and an Air India Express aircraft. The event, which saw an IndiGo plane make contact with a stationary Air India Express flight during taxiing, has prompted a comprehensive investigation with both pilots of the involved IndiGo aircraft being off-rostered. The incident, which occurred on March 27, 2024, has raised serious questions about ground safety protocols and the immediate response has been to ground both flights for a detailed inspection.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

Following the collision, which resulted in significant wingtip damage to both aircraft, the DGCA took swift action by off-rostering the pilots of the IndiGo flight and announcing a detailed probe into the incident. Both airlines have cooperated with the investigation, with Air India Express releasing a statement expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and affirming their commitment to a thorough investigation in collaboration with the regulatory body and airport authorities. The focus is on understanding the chain of events leading up to the incident and ensuring such an event is avoided in the future.

Investigation and Safety Measures

The DGCA's investigation will not only focus on the pilots' actions but also examine the role of ground staff and airport operations in the incident. This comprehensive approach aims to uncover any procedural lapses or communication breakdowns that contributed to the accident. The grounding of the aircraft for detailed inspection is a standard safety measure, ensuring no structural damages compromise the aircraft's airworthiness. This incident has put a spotlight on the importance of rigorous adherence to taxiing protocols and the need for constant vigilance on the ground.

Implications for Air Travel Safety

This incident, while fortunately not resulting in any injuries, serves as a critical reminder of the potential dangers in ground operations at airports. It brings to the forefront the need for stringent safety measures and the continuous training of pilots and ground staff. The aviation industry, known for its tight safety standards, will likely see this incident as a learning opportunity to further enhance operational safety. The outcome of the DGCA's investigation will be keenly awaited, not only by the airlines involved but by the entire aviation community, as it seeks to reinforce safety protocols and ensure the trust of the traveling public.