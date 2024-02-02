Hyatt and Etihad Airways Offer Rewarding Promotion for World of Hyatt Members

In a bid to enrich the travel experience of their loyal patrons, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Etihad Airways have joined hands to launch an enticing promotion. World of Hyatt members are set to benefit immensely from this initiative as it allows them to earn additional Etihad Guest Miles for each stay at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide, including properties under the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) umbrella.

Details of the Promotion

To avail of this offer, members are required to register for the promotion between January 29 and February 29, 2024. The promotion period extends from February 1 to March 30, 2024, during which members can rack up 1,000 bonus Etihad Guest Miles for each stay. This is in addition to the regular World of Hyatt points they would accrue.

The most noteworthy aspect of this promotion is that this bonus is on top of any regular points or AAdvantage miles that may apply due to other partnerships. There is no need for members to switch earning preferences from points to miles thereby making the offer a win-win for all involved.

Terms and Conditions

While this promotion sounds compelling, it's essential to delve deeper into the terms and conditions. To qualify, eligible stays must be completed by March 30, 2024. The fine print also clarifies that consecutive nights at the same hotel are considered as one stay. Members must choose their base earning preference at check-in, and bonus miles will be posted within 6-8 weeks after checkout. The offer is subject to the terms of the World of Hyatt program.

A Closer Look at the Offer

Despite its appeal, some may find the offer less attractive given past difficulties with using Etihad award tickets and the potentially small number of Guest Miles earned unless there are multiple Hyatt stays planned. However, for frequent flyers and those with multiple stays lined up, this partnership between Hyatt and Etihad could be just the ticket to a more rewarding travel experience.