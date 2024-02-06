Hartzell Propeller Extends Discount on Backcountry Propellers for RAF Supporters

Hartzell Propeller, a trailblazer in aircraft propulsion systems, has announced the extension of its exclusive discount offer for supporters of the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) till 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive year of the company's initiative that intertwines financial benefits for RAF supporters and a philanthropic contribution towards the foundation. The offer encompasses a $1,000 discount on the purchase of new backcountry propeller systems, coupled with a $250 donation to the RAF for each propeller sold under this promotion.

Maximizing Performance in Backcountry Operations

The propellers in question are ingeniously engineered to amplify performance especially in backcountry flying conditions. These systems have been designed with a clear focus on achieving shorter takeoff distances and improved climb rates, parameters that are of paramount importance for operations in demanding backcountry environments. The discount offer is applicable to all new Hartzell backcountry aircraft propellers.

A Win-Win Initiative

This unique initiative by Hartzell Propeller is a testament to the company's unwavering support for the RAF and its community. It not only bestows a financial advantage to the RAF supporters looking to purchase new propellers, but also aids the foundation in a direct manner through the $250 contribution for each sale. This scheme echoes Hartzell's commitment to enhancing the flying experience for aviation aficionados frequenting backcountry airstrips and fostering the spirit of adventure in flight.

Supporting the RAF's Mission

The additional financial aid generated from this promotion aligns seamlessly with RAF's mission to preserve aviation access to the backcountry. The funds will undoubtedly bolster the foundation's endeavors in maintaining, improving, and creating public-use recreational airstrips nationwide. Thus, Hartzell Propeller's continued partnership with the RAF not only serves the interests of the aviation community but also actively contributes to the preservation of backcountry aviation.