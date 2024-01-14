en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Grapples with Mass Staff Exodus

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Grapples with Mass Staff Exodus

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), a pivotal institution in the aviation industry, is grappling with a significant exodus of employees from its Air Traffic Services department. A total of twenty employees have tendered their resignations in the past year, with more anticipated to follow suit, eyeing opportunities abroad.

Reasons for the Exodus

The mass departure is reportedly due to a combination of factors. Primarily, employees feel a lack of appreciation and respect from the management. They believe their contributions and skills are undervalued, leading to a sense of discontent and demoralization. The issue of underpayment is another crucial factor precipitating this exodus. An anonymous former air traffic controller revealed that the salary in Guyana stands at around $300,000 monthly, while in the Cayman Islands, it can reach up to $1.1M. Additionally, the staff’s concerns have been largely ignored during annual appraisals, further exacerbating their dissatisfaction.

Impact on Operations

The departures have left a significant void in the control tower at Timehri. Current employees report being overstretched, and unmanageable overtime hours are leading to fatigue. While the GCAA has advertised to fill these vacant positions, the operational strain is tangible. The staff also express concerns about disparities in opportunities for promotion and overseas training, compared to personnel based at the GCAA’s headquarters. This perceived favoritism adds another layer of discontent among the staff.

Unresolved Issues and Potential Industrial Action

Despite the staff raising their issues with the Minister of Public Works and the GCAA directorate, they feel their concerns have not been adequately addressed. The continued overlooking of these issues has led to threats of industrial action. The staff members are calling for President Irfaan Ali’s intervention to resolve the issues and restore equilibrium within the GCAA.

0
Aviation Guyana
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
7 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Initiates Quality Control Measures and Reviews Boeing's Production Standards
In an unwavering pursuit of maintaining high safety and quality standards, Alaska Airlines has commenced preliminary inspections on a number of its Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft over the weekend. The airline has indicated that almost 20 airplanes might be subjected to this scrutiny. This move marks the beginning of Alaska Airlines’ amplified quality control measures,
Alaska Airlines Initiates Quality Control Measures and Reviews Boeing's Production Standards
Logistical Challenges Shadow Tourism Prospects in Lakshadweep
47 mins ago
Logistical Challenges Shadow Tourism Prospects in Lakshadweep
Queensland Light Aircraft Crash: Two in Critical Condition
1 hour ago
Queensland Light Aircraft Crash: Two in Critical Condition
Alaska Airlines Begins Preliminary Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Fleet
39 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Begins Preliminary Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Fleet
Alaska Airlines Intensifies Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Fleet amid Safety Concerns
40 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Intensifies Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Fleet amid Safety Concerns
Vistara's CEO on Airfare Pricing and Merger with Air India: A Balanced Equation
40 mins ago
Vistara's CEO on Airfare Pricing and Merger with Air India: A Balanced Equation
Latest Headlines
World News
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
8 seconds
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
High School Boys' Basketball: A Rollercoaster of Victory and Defeat
11 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Rollercoaster of Victory and Defeat
Schenectady County Public Health Services Earns National Accreditation
16 seconds
Schenectady County Public Health Services Earns National Accreditation
McClain Lady Tigers Triumph Over Miami Trace Lady Panthers in a Thrilling Match
28 seconds
McClain Lady Tigers Triumph Over Miami Trace Lady Panthers in a Thrilling Match
Tailor by Day, Dreamer by Night: Asad Naqib Khan's Pursuit of Bodybuilding
46 seconds
Tailor by Day, Dreamer by Night: Asad Naqib Khan's Pursuit of Bodybuilding
Guyana's AFC Calls for More Scrutiny Time for Trillion-Dollar Budget 2024
48 seconds
Guyana's AFC Calls for More Scrutiny Time for Trillion-Dollar Budget 2024
Exotic Animal Races at Fair Grounds: A Unique Racing Experience
49 seconds
Exotic Animal Races at Fair Grounds: A Unique Racing Experience
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race
53 seconds
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race
Ex-MP Accuses Government of Penalizing Indigenous People by Halting Mining Operations
1 min
Ex-MP Accuses Government of Penalizing Indigenous People by Halting Mining Operations
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app