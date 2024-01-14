Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Grapples with Mass Staff Exodus

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), a pivotal institution in the aviation industry, is grappling with a significant exodus of employees from its Air Traffic Services department. A total of twenty employees have tendered their resignations in the past year, with more anticipated to follow suit, eyeing opportunities abroad.

Reasons for the Exodus

The mass departure is reportedly due to a combination of factors. Primarily, employees feel a lack of appreciation and respect from the management. They believe their contributions and skills are undervalued, leading to a sense of discontent and demoralization. The issue of underpayment is another crucial factor precipitating this exodus. An anonymous former air traffic controller revealed that the salary in Guyana stands at around $300,000 monthly, while in the Cayman Islands, it can reach up to $1.1M. Additionally, the staff’s concerns have been largely ignored during annual appraisals, further exacerbating their dissatisfaction.

Impact on Operations

The departures have left a significant void in the control tower at Timehri. Current employees report being overstretched, and unmanageable overtime hours are leading to fatigue. While the GCAA has advertised to fill these vacant positions, the operational strain is tangible. The staff also express concerns about disparities in opportunities for promotion and overseas training, compared to personnel based at the GCAA’s headquarters. This perceived favoritism adds another layer of discontent among the staff.

Unresolved Issues and Potential Industrial Action

Despite the staff raising their issues with the Minister of Public Works and the GCAA directorate, they feel their concerns have not been adequately addressed. The continued overlooking of these issues has led to threats of industrial action. The staff members are calling for President Irfaan Ali’s intervention to resolve the issues and restore equilibrium within the GCAA.