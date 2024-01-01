en English
Aviation

From Changi Airport to Spotify: Halynne Shi’s Career Transition

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Halynne Shi, a seasoned product manager at Spotify, has embarked on a career journey that has taken her from the bustling terminals of Changi Airport to the cutting-edge tech industry. Shi’s career trajectory is a testament to her adaptability and willingness to embrace change, offering valuable lessons for those contemplating a similar career shift.

The Beginnings at Changi Airport Group

Despite graduating with a degree in international relations and harboring ambitions of becoming a diplomat, Shi veered towards international business. Her career took flight at Changi Airport Group, a company known for its global standing as one of the world’s best airports. Here, Shi navigated various aspects of the aviation industry, from business development to passenger traffic projects, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the sector’s inner workings.

Crossing Over to the Tech Industry

After over four years at Changi Airport Group, Shi sought a fresh challenge. She transitioned into the tech industry, stepping into the role of a product manager without any formal technical training. This shift represented a stark contrast from the highly regulated aviation sector to a more autonomous and fast-paced e-commerce environment. Despite a steep learning curve, Shi adapted to the dynamic tech space at Shopback, a popular shopping and rewards platform.

Building on Past Experiences

Shi credits her time at Changi Airport Group for providing a structured learning experience that laid the groundwork for her current role in the tech industry. The skills she developed in the aviation sector proved transferable, enabling her to thrive in her role at Spotify, despite the industry switch. Her story highlights the value of diverse experiences and the potential to leverage skills across various fields.

Aviation International Relations
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

