flynas Unveils Direct Berlin-Jeddah Flights Enhancing Saudi-European Air Connectivity

In a strategic move to bolster its international network and foster closer ties between Europe and the Middle East, flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced the launch of direct flights connecting Berlin and Jeddah. The announcement was made at the ITB Berlin Expo, marking a significant milestone in the airline's expansion strategy and its partnership with the Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP).

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and Vision 2030

Set to commence on September 4, 2024, the Berlin-Jeddah route aims to accommodate the increasing travel demands between Germany and Saudi Arabia, offering three weekly flights. This development is in alignment with the Saudi National Aviation Strategy's ambition to handle 330 million passengers and welcome 150 million tourists by 2030, reflecting the kingdom's broader objectives under Saudi Vision 2030 to establish itself as a premier global travel and tourism hub. Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, emphasized the airline's commitment to connecting the world to the Kingdom, providing economical travel options for passengers seeking direct routes between Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Boosting Tourism and Cultural Exchange

Advertisment

Through this new route, flynas, in collaboration with ACP and the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), aims to cater to the growing tourism demand from Europe, enhancing air connectivity and supporting the National Tourism Strategy's vision. Majid Khan, CEO of ACP, highlighted the significance of this route in offering European travelers more options to explore Saudi Arabia's wonders. Additionally, Hazim Alhazmi, President of Americas & Europe Markets at STA, pointed out the strategic partnership's role in strengthening the relationship between Europe and Saudi Arabia, fostering mutual advancement and cultural exchange.

Achievements and Future Outlook

flynas has been recognized internationally for its achievements, securing the Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-cost Airline in the Middle East for the sixth consecutive year in 2023 and winning the Best Low-cost Airline Award in the Middle East from the World Travel Awards in 2022. As the airline continues to expand its network to more than 165 domestic and international destinations by 2030, its efforts contribute significantly to the Pilgrim Experience Program and the Kingdom's goal of becoming a global travel and tourism leader. Passengers can book their flights through various flynas booking channels, including its website and app.

With the introduction of the Berlin-Jeddah route, flynas not only strengthens its position in the global aviation market but also plays a crucial role in bridging cultures and facilitating economic and tourism growth between Europe and the Middle East. This strategic move is expected to open new avenues for travelers and contribute to the Kingdom's ambitious vision for the future of travel and tourism.