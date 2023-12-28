en English
Aviation

Flying High: A Look at the Increasing Instances of Inappropriate In-flight Behavior

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:50 am EST
Flying High: A Look at the Increasing Instances of Inappropriate In-flight Behavior

With the advent of social media, the spotlight is now on the rather unusual and often inappropriate behaviors of passengers in-flight. From a presidential candidate walking barefoot in the airplane bathroom to a woman painting her nails on a flight, the list of such behaviors is growing. The most alarming incident involves a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight, a clear violation of flight rules.

Unruly Behavior and Social Etiquette at 35,000 Feet

These behaviors disrupt the comfort of fellow travelers, violate flight regulations, and are a breach of social etiquette. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a presidential candidate, walking barefoot to an airplane bathroom, or a woman painting her nails on a flight, not just disrupt the comfort of fellow passengers but also tread on the delicate balance of in-flight social norms. The situation is further aggravated by more egregious actions like passengers draping their hair over the back of the seat, children kicking the back of seats, and passengers smuggling their own alcohol onboard – a practice that is illegal.

The Internet’s Judgement and Consequences

Such actions are not just judged by the co-passengers but are also often caught on camera and shared widely on the internet. A recent incident that sparked outrage online involved a TikTok user named Sterling, who posted a video of a man invading her personal space by leaning across her to take pictures out of the window. The video has been viewed over 4.7 million times, sparking a debate about plane etiquette and personal space. Another incident that caused a stir on social media involved a man who refused to switch his pre-selected aisle seat with a pregnant woman.

Zero Tolerance and the Need for Better In-Flight Behavior

These incidents remind us of the need for better in-flight behavior. Airlines are becoming less tolerant of disruptive behavior, and consequences can be severe, leading to public shaming or even being ‘canceled’ onboard. As the frequency of such incidents increases, it is crucial for passengers to be mindful of their actions and respect the personal space and comfort of others. After all, a flight journey should be a pleasant experience for everyone on board.

Aviation Social Issues Travel & Tourism
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

