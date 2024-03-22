FBI Probes Alaska Airlines Midair Incident: Potential Criminal Charges Against Boeing

On January 5, a routine Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, turned into a harrowing experience for its 174 passengers and crew members. Flight No. 1282, aboard a Boeing 737 Max 9, was forced to make an emergency landing after a door plug blew off mid-flight, resulting in a rapid decompression but, fortuitously, no serious injuries. Recent developments have seen the FBI stepping in, suggesting passengers might be victims of a crime, signaling potential criminal implications for Boeing.

FBI Involvement and Passenger Lawsuits

The FBI's engagement was revealed through a letter obtained by CBS News, addressed to passengers from a Seattle Division victim specialist. It stated an ongoing investigation into the incident, hinting at the gravity of the situation. Concurrently, passengers have initiated legal actions against Alaska Airlines, Boeing, and Spirit Aerosystems (the door plug manufacturer), citing "serious emotional distress" among other complaints. These lawsuits, including one seeking damages of $1 billion for alleged negligence, underscore the incident's severe aftermath on those onboard.

Boeing and FAA Scrutiny

The incident has cast a renewed spotlight on Boeing's operational and safety protocols, particularly concerning the 737 Max 9 model. A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found that crucial bolts meant to secure the door plug were missing. This revelation prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to temporarily ground certain Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for worldwide safety inspections. Boeing, already under a microscope for past safety lapses, faces intensified scrutiny from the FAA, NTSB, and now the FBI, potentially exacerbating its legal and financial woes.