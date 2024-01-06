en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

FAA Reaffirms Commitment to Safety: The Need to Reassess Plane Evacuation Standards

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
FAA Reaffirms Commitment to Safety: The Need to Reassess Plane Evacuation Standards

In the wake of a recent plane crash in Japan, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reaffirms its commitment towards ensuring stringent safety regulations and the rapid evacuation of passengers in aviation accidents. This incident has brought forth a pressing need to reassess existing evacuation standards and procedures within the sphere of aviation safety.

FAA’s Involvement in Foreign Aviation Investigations

The FAA has stated that it typically follows foreign aviation investigations to discern potential lessons that can be incorporated into its safety protocols. This statement comes amidst discussions about crash responses and safety regulations, underscoring the FAA’s commitment to learning from unfortunate incidents worldwide and translating these lessons into enhanced safety measures at home.

Evacuation Standards and the 90-Second Rule

The FAA imposes stringent standards for airplane safety, one of them being the requirement that aircraft cabins must be designed to allow for an evacuation in 90 seconds, even if half of the emergency exits are rendered inoperable. This 90-second rule is a significant safety measure intended to protect passengers in the event of an emergency. However, questions have been raised about the discrepancy between theoretical and real-world evacuation times, prompting calls for the reassessment of this rule.

Realistic Evacuation Tests and Proposed Legislation

Under existing federal regulations, new models and configurations of aircraft must be put through evacuation tests. These tests should include a ‘representative passenger load of persons in normal health,’ which specifically must comprise a mix of adults, including women, individuals over the age of 50, and dolls that represent children under two years old. This incident and ensuing discussion have emphasized the need for these tests to take into account more realistic settings such as the presence of carry-on bags, children, seniors, and passengers with disabilities. Proposed legislation aims to establish an emergency evacuation standard that takes these real-life conditions into account, pushing for a more comprehensive approach to aviation safety.

The ongoing investigations into the Japan crash and response to the evacuation will undoubtedly shed more light on these issues, potentially triggering a much-needed reassessment of the current evacuation standards and practices in aviation. As the FAA continues to strive for the highest degree of safety and the rapid evacuation of passengers in case of aviation accidents, the world watches, hoping for progress.

0
Aviation Safety
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
15 mins ago
Boeing's Stock Plummets as FAA Grounds 737 Max 9 After Midflight Incident
The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) emergency grounding of dozens of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft following a midflight door plug incident on an Alaska Airlines flight has led to a significant plunge in Boeing’s stock value. As the FAA ordered urgent inspections, shares of Boeing dropped approximately 9%, leading to concerns about the quality control
Boeing's Stock Plummets as FAA Grounds 737 Max 9 After Midflight Incident
Inflight Blowout Sparks Aviation Safety Measures and Emphasizes Passenger Responsibility
32 mins ago
Inflight Blowout Sparks Aviation Safety Measures and Emphasizes Passenger Responsibility
Boeing's Stock Drops Following In-Flight Incident on Alaska Airlines Flight
34 mins ago
Boeing's Stock Drops Following In-Flight Incident on Alaska Airlines Flight
Boeing 737 Max 9 Fuselage Found in Residential Backyard, NTSB Investigates
23 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Fuselage Found in Residential Backyard, NTSB Investigates
Boeing Under Fire Over Safety Concerns as Plane Door Detaches Mid-Flight
30 mins ago
Boeing Under Fire Over Safety Concerns as Plane Door Detaches Mid-Flight
Boeing Shares Tumble Amid Fresh Safety Concerns: A Deep Dive
31 mins ago
Boeing Shares Tumble Amid Fresh Safety Concerns: A Deep Dive
Latest Headlines
World News
Walgreens Boots Alliance Boosts Youth Mental Health with Expressions Challenge
27 seconds
Walgreens Boots Alliance Boosts Youth Mental Health with Expressions Challenge
Taylor Swift's Unimpressed Reaction to Jo Koy's Joke at Golden Globes Sparks Controversy
44 seconds
Taylor Swift's Unimpressed Reaction to Jo Koy's Joke at Golden Globes Sparks Controversy
Slovakia Braces for Presidential Election Amid Concerns of Potential Pardons
2 mins
Slovakia Braces for Presidential Election Amid Concerns of Potential Pardons
YS Biopharma Appoints Rui Yu as Chairperson of Audit Committee
2 mins
YS Biopharma Appoints Rui Yu as Chairperson of Audit Committee
Jared Kushner's Podcast Appearance: A Debate on Privilege and Optimism
3 mins
Jared Kushner's Podcast Appearance: A Debate on Privilege and Optimism
Becky Lynch: Life Beyond the Ring
4 mins
Becky Lynch: Life Beyond the Ring
Stacy Sanders Appointed as First Chief Competition Officer by HHS
4 mins
Stacy Sanders Appointed as First Chief Competition Officer by HHS
Renewaballs and Hubba Team Up to Tackle Tennis Ball Waste
6 mins
Renewaballs and Hubba Team Up to Tackle Tennis Ball Waste
LaTurner Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese Firm's U.S. Investment
7 mins
LaTurner Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese Firm's U.S. Investment
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
7 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app