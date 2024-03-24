FAA Increases Oversight of United Airlines Amid Safety Concerns

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced heightened scrutiny of United Airlines following a string of safety incidents.

The agency vowed to evaluate the carrier's compliance with safety regulations and management of risks, potentially impacting future projects.

United Airlines Responds to FAA Scrutiny

United Airlines acknowledges FAA's increased scrutiny following a series of safety incidents. The airline plans to cooperate with the evaluation process, emphasizing the importance of safety and welcoming the FAA's input for improvement.