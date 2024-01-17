FAA Begins Data Review from Preliminary Inspections of Boeing 737 MAX 9

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has commenced the review of data from 40 preliminary inspections of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. This move is seen as a small yet critical step toward recommencing the aircraft's service. The FAA grounded the fleet after an incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, where a piece of fuselage blew out post-takeoff from Portland. This grounding has led to daily flight cancellations for Alaska and United airlines, ranging from 110 to 150 and 200 respectively.

FAA's Announcement and Boeing's Current Situation

FAA's announcement regarding the initial round of inspections does not imply an immediate return of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 to the skies. It's an incremental progression in a meticulous process. The FAA has grounded 171 of the 737 Max 9 planes in the United States while it audits Boeing's production line. Amid sharp criticism from the FAA and dwindling public faith in Boeing and the troubled 737 Max, Boeing is incorporating new quality inspections into their 737 production lines. They are also permitting airline customers to send their own inspectors to the factories.

Boeing has faced severe criticism for prioritizing finances and profits over human life, leading to the production of lower quality aircraft. Former CEO Dennis Muilenburg faced intense scrutiny by lawmakers, and Boeing agreed to pay billions to settle criminal charges. Families of those killed in the crashes are demanding a congressional investigation.

Increased Oversight and Future Prospects

The FAA is enhancing its oversight of Boeing, including inspecting manufacturing and production lines, as well as instituting new requirements for a rigorous inspection and maintenance process before ungrounding Boeing 737 Max 9s. This follows a series of safety issues and two crashes involving the Max, leading to a $2.5 billion settlement to the Justice Department and passenger lawsuits. The agency iterated that safety would dictate the timeline for developing and implementing the inspection process, not a desire to hastily get planes back in the air.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong startup carrier Greater Bay Airlines Co.'s plans to challenge the dominance of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. have been disrupted, with the delivery of an order of Boeing Co. Max 9 jets now likely to be delayed. Greater Bay is midway through a yearlong process to demonstrate to Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department that the Max 9 jet is airworthy. However, after the Jan. 5 near-disaster when a door plug panel blew out shortly after takeoff, the US Federal Aviation Administration has grounded most Max 9 jets, a measure it intends to keep in place until comprehensive inspections are complete.