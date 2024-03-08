Ethiopian Airlines Marks International Women's Day with Historic All-Female Crew Flight to London

Ethiopian Airlines Group celebrated International Women's Day by operating an all-women-functioned flight from Addis Ababa to London. The flight was commanded by Captain Kalkidan Girma, the first Ethiopian female captain of the Airbus A350.

Zenebework G/Tsadik, Group VP of Human Capital Management, emphasized Ethiopian Airlines' dedication to creating an inclusive work environment. "We consistently prioritize an inclusive workplace that empowers women to make significant contributions in various roles within the company, and we strongly believe in promoting equal gender opportunity at every level," she said.

Empowering Women in Aviation

Captain Kalkidan Girma, who led this year's all-women crew flight, expressed her pride in the initiative. "This all-women-functioned flight not only empowers women but also sends a powerful message about gender equality.

We want to inspire future generations of female aviators, and we continue to lead the way in promoting gender equality within the aviation industry." The airline also held a commemoration event at Ethiopian Skylight Hotel, honoring women's contributions to the aviation industry.

"As women take part in every aspect of our aviation field, we are immensely honoured to contribute to this milestone. With this dedicated flight, we celebrate the indispensable role women play in our aviation group and the broader industry to ensure that Ethiopian Airlines remains competitive in a dynamic global market," added Rahel Assefa, Group VP Marketing.

A Commitment to Gender Equality

Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said: "I would like to proudly acknowledge the invaluable role of women in driving the success of Ethiopian Airlines. As staunch advocates of gender equality, we're honoured to have women professionals excelling in every facet of our operations, showcasing remarkable performance and dedication in their line of work.

Today, we shine a spotlight on these trailblazers who are not only shaping the legacy of Ethiopian Airlines but also inspiring future generations of women in aviation. As is our custom, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our all-women-operated flight to London to grace the day."