Ethiopian Airlines Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Terminal at Gode Airport

Ethiopian Airlines Soars Higher with State-of-the-Art Gode Airport Terminal

A Landmark Achievement

February 12, 2024, marks a significant milestone for Ethiopian Airlines Group, as it inaugurates the new state-of-the-art terminal at Gode Ugaas Miraad Airport. This landmark achievement, completed after three years of meticulous construction, was unveiled in the presence of H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, and H.E. Mustafe Mohammed Omer, President of the Somali Regional State.

A Beacon of Modernity and Sustainability

The new terminal, spanning an impressive 3,500 square meters, is equipped to handle four aircraft simultaneously, accommodating both De Havilland Q400 and B737 models. It boasts a solar power system, a testament to Ethiopian Airlines Group's commitment to sustainable operations. Additional facilities include an airport rescue and firefighting station, water reservoir, and parking areas.

Enhancing Connectivity and Travel Experience

As the third busiest airport in the Somali Regional State, the new terminal at Gode Airport promises to elevate the travel experience for passengers. With daily flights to and from Gode, Ethiopian Airlines Group enables direct travel between Jigjiga and Gode, bypassing the need for transit via Addis Ababa. This is a crucial step in enhancing regional connectivity, with the airline currently servicing over 22 domestic destinations.

Committed to Upgrading Domestic Airport Facilities

Since assuming administrative responsibility for Ethiopian Airports Enterprise in 2017, Ethiopian Airlines Group has been actively involved in the construction and renovation of airports across the country. The completion of the Gode Airport terminal signifies the airline's dedication to improving domestic airport facilities and providing passengers with a seamless and convenient travel experience.

Ethiopian Airlines Group, with its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, continues to redefine the skies. The new terminal at Gode Airport stands as a beacon of modernity and sustainability, a testament to the airline's relentless pursuit of progress while staying true to its roots. As we soar into the future, Ethiopian Airlines Group remains steadfast in its mission to connect people and enrich their lives through exceptional air travel experiences.