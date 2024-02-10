EDC's $26 Million Legal Battle with Precision Air Over Unpaid Rentals and Termination Fees

In a high-stakes legal showdown, Export Development Canada (EDC) is seeking nearly $26 million in unpaid rentals and termination fees from Precision Air, a Tanzania-based regional carrier. The dispute revolves around two ATR 42-600s, acquired by Precision Air over a decade ago, with EDC claiming $13 million for each aircraft.

Unraveling the Financial Tangle

The saga began in 2012 when EDC provided direct financing for Precision Air to purchase the two ATR 42-600 jets from ATR. Antelope Leasing, a special-purpose vehicle, acted as the borrower in this transaction. As part of the agreement, Precision Air was obligated to make rental payments. However, the company defaulted and allegedly ignored multiple requests to settle the debt since 2021.

The aircraft in question have been out of service since 2017 due to technical issues. This prolonged grounding has further complicated the financial entanglement, leading EDC to file a claim in the UK High Court in December 2023.

Established in 1993, Precision Air is one of Africa's largest operators of ATR aircraft, with a fleet of 9 turboprops. The airline has carved a niche for itself, serving both domestic and regional routes in Tanzania. Despite its significant presence, the unpaid rent controversy has cast a shadow over the carrier's financial stability and operational integrity.

EDC's Pursuit of Justice

EDC, a Canadian Crown corporation, is tasked with supporting and developing Canadian trade and investment. In its pursuit of justice, EDC is seeking to recover the outstanding amount, which includes both unpaid rentals and termination fees. The corporation's legal action underscores its commitment to upholding financial agreements and safeguarding its investments.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the aviation industry watches with bated breath. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for future aircraft financing agreements and reshape the dynamics between lessors and lessees.

The financial tussle between EDC and Precision Air serves as a stark reminder of the intricate web of monetary obligations that underpins the aviation sector. As EDC seeks to reclaim nearly $26 million in unpaid rentals and termination fees, the fate of Precision Air hangs in the balance. The legal battle unfolds, echoing the complex interplay of power, ambition, and global order shifts that characterize the financial landscape of today's world.

