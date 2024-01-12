EASA Launches Groundbreaking Survey for Drone Manufacturers

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has taken a significant step towards understanding the evolving landscape of the drone industry. In an unprecedented move, EASA has launched the first survey explicitly designed for unmanned aircraft system (UAS) manufacturers. This strategic initiative aims to evaluate the current trends in the industry and anticipate the potential future expansion within the European Union’s civil drone market.

Contributing to the Regulatory Framework

The ultimate purpose of the survey is to gather data that will contribute to the advancement of the regulatory framework surrounding UAS. With the drone industry rapidly growing and technologies evolving at a breakneck pace, effective regulations are critical to ensure safety, stimulate innovation, and promote fair competition.

Active Participation from Manufacturers

EASA is actively seeking the involvement of manufacturers in this endeavor. The agency has extended an invitation to those involved in designing drones, kits for drones, and auxiliary systems, including parachutes and flight termination systems. The collective insights derived from these diverse players will provide a holistic view of the industry and its trajectory.

Deadline and Impact on Future Regulations

The agency has set a deadline for responses to the survey as February 9, 2024. By participating in this survey, manufacturers have a unique opportunity to influence the direction of future regulations. Their feedback will play an integral role in shaping the rules that will govern the drone industry in the years to come. All responses can be submitted through a provided link.