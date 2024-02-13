EAA Offers Free Webinars to Prepare General Aviation Pilots for the Upcoming Flying Season

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is gearing up to offer a series of free webinars this February and March, aimed at helping general aviation pilots prepare for the upcoming flying season. With the first session just around the corner, anticipation is high among the aviation community.

Mental Health and FAA Medical Certification: Breaking Barriers

Kicking off the series on February 15th is a webinar titled 'Mental Health and FAA Medical Certification.' This session will delve into the current state of FAA policy regarding mental health, shedding light on recent improvements and advocacy goals set by the EAA. Pilots looking to stay informed and abreast of these changes will find this webinar invaluable.

Maintaining Insurability: Overcoming Hurdles

On February 28th, the second webinar, 'Maintaining Insurability,' will address the challenges faced by pilots with low experience, those flying harder-to-insure aircraft, and older pilots. As insurance continues to be a critical aspect of aviation, this webinar will provide practical advice and guidance on maintaining insurability.

March Webinars: Diverse Topics for a Comprehensive Learning Experience

The month of March promises an array of engaging topics, including the much-anticipated webinar on 'Legal Update - Digital Accessibility in 2024.' This session will cover the essentials of the European Accessibility Act (EAA) and provide a roadmap to compliance, emphasizing the importance of accessibility for businesses and the digital landscape in the European Union. Other topics will explore the issue of valve recession and lead, and the potential benefits and drawbacks of unleaded avgas.

As the date of the first webinar, February 15th, fast approaches, the excitement within the aviation community is palpable. These free webinars offer an excellent opportunity for general aviation pilots to stay informed, connected, and better prepared for the flying season ahead.

Note: All webinars are free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend. For more information and registration details, visit the EAA website.

By offering these free webinars, the EAA is demonstrating its commitment to fostering a well-informed and responsible aviation community. The diverse range of topics ensures that pilots of all levels and backgrounds will find valuable insights and resources to enhance their flying experience.

In the ever-evolving world of aviation, staying informed and connected is crucial for success. The EAA's upcoming webinar series is a testament to the power of knowledge and the importance of continuous learning in the pursuit of aviation excellence.