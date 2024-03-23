Domestic vs Foreign Airlines: Dispute Over Increased Daily Flights in Nigeria

Recent concerns have emerged from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and industry stakeholders regarding the impact of foreign airlines' daily flights across Nigerian airports on domestic carriers. Dr. Allen Onyema, Vice Chairman of AON, voiced his discontent at the Silverbird Awards, highlighting the detrimental effects on the local aviation market and calling for regulatory intervention.

Stakeholder Concerns and Economic Implications

Stakeholders argue that granting city-hopping rights to foreign airlines undermines domestic carriers by diverting passengers who could have flown with local airlines. Professor Obiora Okonkwo, spokesperson for AON, emphasized the importance of supporting domestic carriers to maintain a healthy local economy. The practice of allowing foreign airlines to operate on multiple domestic routes is seen as economically disadvantageous, draining potential income and contributing to the forex debt owed to international carriers.

International Practices and Proposed Solutions

Experts point to international norms where countries restrict foreign carriers to single entry and exit points to protect domestic operations. Group Captain John Ojikutu (rtd) and Professor Obiora highlighted the need for Nigeria to adopt similar measures, proposing that foreign airlines should be limited to major airports to allow domestic carriers to serve transit passengers more effectively. This approach aims to mitigate the adverse effects on Nigeria's domestic aviation sector and foster a more competitive environment.

Counterarguments and Calls for Collaboration

However, Kingsley Nwokoma, President of the Association of Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria (AFARN), countered these concerns by emphasizing the importance of capacity and competition. He suggested that domestic airlines should seek to improve their operations and engage in international partnerships rather than attributing their challenges to the practices of foreign airlines. Nwokoma advocates for a more collaborative approach within the aviation industry, underscoring the potential benefits of competition and the expansive nature of the global aviation market.

This debate underscores the complexities of balancing national interests with the realities of global aviation commerce. As stakeholders continue to voice their concerns, the focus turns to regulatory bodies and the potential for policy adjustments that could redefine the landscape of Nigeria's aviation sector, aiming for a harmonious coexistence that benefits both domestic and international carriers.