DoD's Strategy for a Robust Defense Industrial Base: A Discussion with Maj. Gen. Tom O'Connor

Maj. Gen. Tom O'Connor, the Aviation and Missile Commander, along with former Army Materiel Command commander Paul Kern, visited an industry partner in Decatur, Alabama, to deliberate on the importance of a robust defense industrial base. The discussion revolved around the Department of Defense National Defense Industrial Strategy— a plan outlining the DoD's industrial engagement, policy development, and investment for the next three to five years.

Integration of Commercial and Defense Industries

The strategy emphasizes the importance of integrating commercial and defense industries to address supply chain issues. It includes concerted efforts to foster academia's contribution in maintaining a competitive edge. Understanding the vulnerabilities of supply chains, as exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, O'Connor outlined the need for investing in the workforce and ensuring supply chain resiliency.

Securing Access to Raw Materials

O'Connor underscored the necessity of securing access to raw materials, such as carbon fibers, composites, and metals. He also highlighted the need to prepare for the increased demand for composite materials in defense and commercial applications. The conversation also delved into the challenges of predictable funding, the benefits of strategic contracts, and the value of public-private partnerships.

Investment in Modernizing the Army's Organic Industrial Base

O'Connor underscored the DoD's significant investment in modernizing the Army's organic industrial base. This includes transforming the Corpus Christi Army Depot into a composites center of excellence. The event concluded with an open discussion with the audience, involving academia, industry, and military leaders, on improving supply chains, contract stability, and forecasting production lead times.