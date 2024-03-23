DGCA Imposes Rs 80 Lakh Fine on Air India for Pilot Fatigue Rule Violations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken a firm stance on aviation safety by fining Air India Rs 80 lakh for not adhering to pilot fatigue management regulations. This action follows a detailed January spot audit that unveiled multiple violations of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and Fatigue Management System (FMS) rules by the Tata group's flagship airline.

Advertisment

Spot Audit Revelations

The DGCA's spot audit, aimed at assessing Air India's compliance with FDTL and FMS guidelines, unearthed several alarming practices. Notably, the airline was found operating flights with both crew members aged over 60, breaching specific age-related regulations. Additionally, the audit highlighted deficiencies in providing sufficient weekly rest, adequate rest before and after ultra-long range flights, and appropriate layover rest for flight crew. These findings pointed to a disregard for the Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) concerning FDTL, prompting regulatory action.

Regulatory Response and Airline Accountability

Advertisment

In response to these violations, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to Air India, seeking an explanation. The airline's response, deemed unsatisfactory by the regulator, led to the imposition of an Rs 80 lakh fine. This penalty underscores the DGCA's commitment to upholding the highest safety standards within India's aviation sector, emphasizing the critical nature of FDTL regulations in mitigating crew fatigue—a significant factor in ensuring operational safety and crew health.

Looking Ahead: FDTL Reforms and Global Standards

The incident has cast a spotlight on the importance of strict adherence to FDTL regulations, prompting the DGCA to announce forthcoming amendments aimed at making these norms more crew-friendly. Scheduled to take effect from June, these revised regulations will introduce longer mandatory weekly rest periods and adjustments to night duty hours, aligning India's fatigue management practices with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). This case serves as a reminder of the continuous need for airlines to prioritize safety and compliance, ensuring the well-being of their crew and passengers alike.