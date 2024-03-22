DGCA Imposes ₹80 Lakh Fine on Air India for FDTL and FMS Rule Violations

In a decisive move to uphold aviation safety, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) levied a hefty fine of ₹80 lakh on Air India Limited for breaching regulations concerning Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and Fatigue Management System (FMS) of the flight crew. This action underscores the regulator's unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest safety standards in the aviation industry. The findings from a spot audit conducted in January highlighted multiple violations, prompting a rigorous scrutiny of Air India's adherence to crucial safety norms.

Comprehensive Audit Reveals Multiple Violations

The DGCA's spot audit, aimed at assessing Air India's compliance with FDTL and FMS regulations, unearthed several alarming issues. Notably, Air India was found operating flights with crew members both aged above 60 years, a clear violation of aviation rules. Additionally, the audit pointed out deficiencies in providing adequate rest to flight crews, especially before and after ultra-long range (ULR) flights, and in managing weekly rest periods. These lapses not only contravene established aviation requirements but also pose significant risks to flight safety and crew well-being.

Insufficient Response Leads to Financial Penalty

Following the audit, a show cause notice was issued to Air India, requiring the airline to address and rectify the observed violations. However, the response from Air India was found lacking in substance and failed to satisfactorily address the concerns raised by the DGCA. As a result, the aviation regulator imposed a substantial fine of ₹80 lakh on Air India, signaling a stern message about the importance of strict compliance with safety regulations. This penalty serves as a reminder to all operators within the aviation sector of the critical nature of adhering to safety norms and regulations.

Ensuring Safety and Compliance in Aviation

This incident highlights the DGCA's proactive approach to monitoring and enforcing aviation safety standards. By conducting spot audits and taking decisive action against non-compliance, the regulator plays a pivotal role in maintaining a safe flying environment for passengers and crew alike. The imposition of the fine on Air India is a clear indication of the DGCA's readiness to use its regulatory powers to ensure that aviation operators do not compromise on safety under any circumstances. Moving forward, this episode is likely to prompt a thorough review of safety practices across the aviation industry, with a focus on enhancing compliance and safeguarding passenger well-being.