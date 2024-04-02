DGCA Demands Daily Reports from Vistara on Flight Cancellations and Delays Amid Operational Turmoil

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken an unprecedented step by requiring Vistara Airlines to submit daily updates on flight cancellations and delays, highlighting the regulatory body's increased scrutiny over the airline's operational challenges. This move comes in the wake of numerous flight disruptions attributed to pilot protests over extended duty hours and pay cuts, significantly impacting passengers across major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. The issue has escalated to a point where the DGCA has had to ensure compliance with consumer protection regulations, emphasizing the importance of passenger facilitation in such circumstances.

Operational Challenges and Immediate Responses

Vistara Airlines, amidst its merger with Air India, faces significant operational hurdles, primarily due to pilot dissatisfaction with working conditions and compensation. The discontent among the crew has led to a considerable number of flight cancellations and delays, pushing the airline to reevaluate its flight operations. In response, Vistara has announced a temporary reduction in its flight schedule and the deployment of larger aircraft on select routes to mitigate passenger inconvenience. Furthermore, the airline has committed to offering refunds or alternative flight options to those affected, in line with DGCA's directives.

Regulatory Oversight and Passenger Rights

The DGCA's intervention underscores the regulatory framework in place to protect air travelers' rights in India. The directive issued to Vistara mandates not only daily reporting of disruptions but also adherence to the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) concerning compensation and assistance to passengers facing cancellations or delays. This move by the DGCA is a clear indication of the seriousness with which it views the rights of passengers and the obligations of airlines under Indian aviation law.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Stabilization

As Vistara works to address the root causes of its operational disruptions, the focus remains on stabilizing its flight schedule and restoring passenger confidence. The airline's efforts to adjust its operational strategy by reducing the number of flights and utilizing larger aircraft are steps in the right direction. However, the broader implications of these disruptions for the ongoing merger with Air India and the potential impact on the competitive landscape of Indian aviation remain to be seen. The situation serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in managing airline operations and the importance of balancing crew welfare with the needs of passengers.