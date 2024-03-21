DGCA 2024 Summer Schedule: Domestic Flights Up 6%, International Rises 2%

In a significant move to boost aviation connectivity, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced a notable increase in both domestic and international flights for the 2024 summer schedule. Starting from March 31, Indian airlines are set to operate 24,275 weekly domestic flights, marking a nearly 6% increase over the previous year, alongside a 2% jump in international flight operations.

Expanding Skies: Domestic and International Growth

With the aviation sector aiming for recovery and expansion, the DGCA's latest schedule reflects a positive trajectory. Major carriers like IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara are at the forefront of this increase, enhancing their flight operations significantly. Despite a reduction in departures by SpiceJet, the overall number of weekly domestic departures will see a 2.30% growth from the current winter schedule. The international segment is not left behind, with a 5.1% rise in weekly international flights compared to the 2023 summer schedule, connecting India with 37 countries around the globe.

New Horizons: Adding Destinations

The inclusion of new airports such as Azamgarh, Aligarh, and Chitrakoot in the upcoming schedule underlines the DGCA's commitment to expanding India's aviation footprint. This strategic move not only enhances connectivity but also opens up new avenues for economic growth in these regions. The comprehensive planning and slot clearances received from respective airport operators underscore the meticulous preparation behind this expansion, ensuring a seamless transition into the summer schedule.

Challenges and Adjustments

Despite the optimistic outlook, the aviation industry faces challenges, including the implementation of new flight duty time limitation norms for pilots. Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have voiced concerns, requesting extensions due to a shortage of pilots. This situation highlights the balancing act between expansion and ensuring operational safety and compliance with regulatory standards.

As the DGCA's 2024 summer schedule sets the stage for enhanced air connectivity, it brings into focus the dynamic nature of the aviation industry. The increase in flight operations is a positive sign of recovery and growth, promising better connectivity and opportunities for travelers and businesses alike. However, it also underscores the need for sustainable expansion, addressing challenges to maintain the momentum of growth.