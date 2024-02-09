Delta VP of Sales Operations and Innovation, Kristen Shovlin, Announces Retirement After Transformative Career

After a decorated career spanning over 14 years at Delta Air Lines, Kristen Shovlin, the Vice President of sales operations and innovation, has announced her retirement. Shovlin, who joined Delta's global sales team in 2008, was instrumental in introducing industry-first innovations that significantly contributed to the airline's growth.

A Legacy of Innovation

Before joining Delta, Shovlin had already established herself as a formidable force in the aviation industry, having worked at Northwest Airlines and Republic Airlines. Upon her arrival at Delta, she quickly set about transforming the sales operations and development team. Under her leadership, the team introduced groundbreaking initiatives that redefined corporate travel.

Shovlin's contributions to the business travel industry extended beyond Delta. Her innovative approach and commitment to excellence earned her recognition from the Business Travel News (BTN) and the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA). These accolades not only highlighted Shovlin's individual achievements but also underscored Delta's position as a leader in the corporate travel sector.

Impact and Recognition

Shovlin's impact on Delta's business travel division is indisputable. Her strategic initiatives and customer-centric approach helped the airline to forge strong relationships with corporate clients, resulting in significant revenue growth. According to Delta's CEO, Ed Bastian, "Kristen's leadership and innovative thinking have been instrumental in driving our success in the business travel market. Her retirement will be a significant loss, but her legacy will continue to shape our approach to corporate travel."

Shovlin's work has not gone unnoticed by her peers in the industry. In 2018, she was named one of the 'Top 25 Most Influential Women in Business Travel' by the BTN. This recognition was a testament to her commitment to driving change and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the industry.

A New Chapter Begins

As Shovlin prepares to embark on the next chapter of her life, the business travel industry is reflecting on her considerable contributions. Her retirement marks a significant change for Delta's business travel division, which has been a key driver of the airline's overall financial performance. However, Shovlin's legacy will continue to inspire and guide the team she leaves behind.

In a statement, Shovlin expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she has had at Delta. "It has been an honor to lead such a talented and dedicated team," she said. "I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and I am confident that Delta will continue to be a leader in the business travel industry."

As the business travel landscape continues to evolve, Shovlin's pioneering spirit will undoubtedly continue to influence the industry. Her legacy at Delta is a testament to the power of innovation, strategic thinking, and a relentless focus on the customer.

Kristen Shovlin's retirement marks the end of an era at Delta Air Lines. Her leadership and vision have left an indelible mark on the company and the business travel industry as a whole. As she steps down, the industry will be watching closely to see how Delta continues to build on the strong foundations she has laid.