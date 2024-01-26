Delta Air Lines Kicks Off Retrofitting Older Boeing 737-800s, Elevating Passenger Experience

Delta Air Lines, one of the world's leading airlines, has embarked on an ambitious project to update its fleet of older generation Boeing 737-800s. The first retrofitted aircraft has already begun service, marking a significant step in Delta's ongoing commitment to delivering a superior and premium travel experience for passengers.

Revamping the Fleet

The Atlanta-based airline has 77 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation (NG) models listed on Planespotters.net. The decision to retrofit these aircraft is a strategic move. Delta is bringing its older fleet in line with its newer acquisitions, thereby maintaining a high standard of passenger comfort and experience across all models.

First-Class Upgrades

The highlight of the retrofitting process is the introduction of Delta's latest first-class seats. These seats were first unveiled with the Airbus A321neo in spring 2022 and have been met with positive passenger feedback. The seats come with fixed side panels for increased privacy, larger seatback screens, and additional storage space. These enhancements provide a more luxurious and personalized travel experience for first-class passengers.

Economy Class and Beyond

However, the transformations aren't limited to the first-class cabins. The economy class cabins will also be updated as part of this retrofitting initiative. Passengers in economy class will enjoy larger seatback entertainment screens, offering a richer in-flight entertainment experience. In addition, the aircraft lavatories will be updated with touchless fixtures, aligning with heightened health and safety standards in a post-pandemic world.

Through these planned retrofitting initiatives, Delta Air Lines reaffirms its commitment to delivering a premium travel experience, irrespective of the class. By focusing on continuous enhancements of aircraft interiors, the airline is setting a high bar for in-flight comfort and service, ensuring that every journey is a memorable one for its passengers.