A decade since the mysterious disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, a new theory emerges, shedding light on what might have happened on that fateful day. Simon Hardy, a British Boeing 777 pilot, has analyzed the flight's take-off documents, claiming they contain clues suggesting the pilot's premeditated actions leading to a mass murder-suicide. Hardy's investigation points to last-minute changes in the flight plan, including an additional 3,000kg of fuel and extra oxygen, aimed at steering the plane "to oblivion".

Advertisment

Evidence from the Flight Plan

According to Hardy, the peculiar additions to the flight's cargo were not justifiable under normal circumstances. The topping up of crew oxygen, specifically for the cockpit and not the cabin crew, along with the extra fuel, suggests a deliberate plan by Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah. Hardy, who collaborated with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, emphasizes that these changes indicate a meticulously planned crash, aimed at leaving no trace of the plane's final location.

The Role of Flaperon and Satellite Data

Advertisment

The discovery of a flaperon on Reunion Island further supports Hardy's theory, indicating an active pilot at the end of the flight. The adjustment of the flaps suggests knowledge and intent, pointing to Shah as the orchestrator of the plane's final moments. Hardy also references satellite data that, combined with the flight's alterations, has allowed him to calculate the aircraft's likely position outside the official search area, in the Geelvinck Fracture Zone of the Southern Indian Ocean.

Renewed Search Efforts and Theories

The Malaysian Government announced on 3 March a potential resumption of the search for MH370 with Ocean Infinity, a Texan company, on a "no find, no fee" basis. This development, alongside Hardy's compelling evidence, reinvigorates interest and theories surrounding one of aviation's greatest mysteries. Despite the passage of time, the quest to uncover the truth of MH370's disappearance continues, with hopes of eventually providing closure to the families of the 239 passengers.

As theories like Hardy's gain traction, they underscore the persistent fascination and unresolved nature of MH370's story. While the search for definitive answers goes on, the discussion around MH370 remains a poignant reminder of the complexities and uncertainties of modern aviation and the depths to which individuals will go to seek the truth.