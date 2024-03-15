CTO Set to Elevate Caribbean Presence at Routes Americas 2024, Bogotá

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is gearing up for a significant participation at the Routes Americas 2024 in Bogotá, Colombia, aiming to spotlight the Caribbean's appeal and connect with key players in the aviation and tourism sectors. Led by Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper alongside Faye Gill, Director of Membership Services, the CTO delegation will be present at the CORFERIAS business and exhibition center from March 19 to 21, showcasing the region's tourism potential and seeking to enhance air connectivity.

Strategic Engagement and Collaboration

Amid a backdrop of global recovery and the quest for increased connectivity, the CTO's participation marks a proactive step towards integrating the Caribbean more deeply into the international aviation landscape. Prior to the Routes Americas event, the organization, in collaboration with Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM), hosted a pioneering training in Barbados focused on airline route development, underlining the CTO's commitment to improving air access to and from the Caribbean. This engagement at Routes Americas is anticipated to facilitate crucial discussions and partnerships beneficial to the region's tourism and aviation sectors.

Highlighting Caribbean Aviation Competitiveness

A key feature of the CTO's involvement will be the Caribbean-focused panel discussion titled "Aviation Competitiveness in the Caribbean". This session will feature esteemed panelists including Kenneth Romer, Trevor Sadler, Hans van de Velde, Rafael Echevarne, and Peter Cerdá, with David Appleby moderating. Scheduled for March 19, the discussion aims to delve into the strategies and challenges in enhancing air connectivity within the Caribbean and to key markets in South America and Europe. Despite the hurdles of recovering to pre-2019 flight frequencies and seat availability, the dialogue is expected to uncover innovative approaches to stimulate financial and traffic growth in the aviation sector.

Networking and Future Prospects

Throughout the three-day event, the CTO team will engage in face-to-face meetings, networking opportunities, and gain access to exclusive industry insights. With a Caribbean-themed booth located at Stand S24, the delegation is poised to meet with member states and airline partners, fostering relationships that are essential for the future of tourism and air travel in the region. The involvement in Routes Americas 2024 signifies a pivotal moment for the Caribbean, potentially leading to enhanced visibility, new partnerships, and a stronger, more connected aviation network.

As the Caribbean Tourism Organization wraps up its strategic participation in Routes Americas 2024, the implications for the region's tourism and aviation sectors could be profound. This endeavor not only showcases the Caribbean's dedication to fostering global connectivity but also highlights the potential for new growth avenues in an ever-evolving industry. As stakeholders continue to navigate the complexities of global travel and tourism, the CTO's proactive approach in Bogotá might just pave the way for a brighter, more connected future for the Caribbean.