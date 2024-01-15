en English
Aviation

CORSIA Enters First Phase: Navigating Towards Net-Zero Aviation Emissions

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
CORSIA Enters First Phase: Navigating Towards Net-Zero Aviation Emissions

In a crucial stride towards environmental sustainability, the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) has transitioned into its first phase. Launched in 2016 by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), CORSIA’s mission is to steer the aviation sector towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This bold objective is fueled by the scheme’s market-based approach, which mandates aircraft operators on specific international flights to offset emissions exceeding the 2019 baseline through the purchase of CORSIA-compliant carbon credits.

Unveiling the Phases

Devised as a tripartite framework, CORSIA consists of a Pilot Phase (2021-2023), the First Phase (2024-2026), and eventually the Second Phase (2027-2035). While mandatory participation does not kick-off until 2027, a commendable number of 126 states are set to partake in the First Phase. There are exemptions in place for the least developed countries and small island states, acknowledging their unique circumstances and constraints.

Enforcing Accountability

CORSIA’s scope extends to international flights between volunteering states and enforces a stringent set of monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) obligations for CO2 emissions. To counteract the growth in emissions, operators are compelled to buy and subsequently cancel CORSIA Eligible Emissions Units (EEUs). To prevent the issue of double-counting and uphold the integrity of emission reduction efforts, a mechanism known as the ‘corresponding adjustment,’ is utilized under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Controversies and Progress

Despite its noble intentions, CORSIA has been tinged with controversy. Its impact on different operators, the process of calculating the Growth Factor, and risks associated with transparency and green-washing have been sources of contention. However, in a recent development, the ICAO Council’s Technical Advisory Body (TAB) has recommended carbon standards for credit eligibility within CORSIA. Alongside this, the European Union’s decision to confine its Emission Trading System (ETS) to intra-EU flights gives CORSIA breathing room to evolve until an assessment in 2026 determines whether the scheme aligns with the Paris Agreement’s ambitious objectives.

On a brighter note, regional airline SKY express has taken tangible steps towards reducing CO2 emissions by augmenting their fleet with two ATR 72-600s. The move is part of an overarching strategy earmarked for 2024, aimed at modernizing the fleet and facilitating additional flights each year. This step by SKY express not only offers a model for other airlines but also reinforces the potential of initiatives such as CORSIA.

Aviation International Relations
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

