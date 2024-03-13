Chile Leads Probe into LATAM 787 In-flight Upset, Seeks New Zealand's TAIC Support

Chilean authorities have taken the helm in the investigation of a turbulent in-flight incident involving a LATAM Boeing 787, after initial confusion over investigative responsibilities. The flight, en route from Sydney to Auckland on March 11, experienced severe disturbances, injuring several passengers, with Chile's DGAC now leading the inquiry supported by New Zealand's TAIC.

Advertisment

Investigation Jurisdiction and International Protocols

Under international aviation laws, the responsibility for investigating air incidents typically falls to the nation where the event occurred. However, this LATAM flight, bearing the Chilean registration CC-BGG, encountered trouble over international waters, assigning the primary investigatory role to Chile, the state of registration. The DGAC's decision aligns with ICAO standards, emphasizing Chile's lead role in the investigation, with New Zealand's TAIC providing essential support and expertise.

Collaborative Efforts in Evidence Collection

Advertisment

TAIC has confirmed its assistance to the DGAC, focusing on evidence collection to unravel the cause of the in-flight upset. This collaboration includes retrieving crucial data from the aircraft's cockpit-voice and flight-data recorders. Such cooperative international efforts underscore the global aviation community's commitment to enhancing safety and preventing future incidents.

Global Aviation Safety and the Road Ahead

This incident brings to light the critical importance of rigorous international aviation safety standards and the need for seamless collaboration between aviation authorities worldwide. As investigations proceed, the aviation community watches closely, hopeful that findings will contribute to safer skies for all. The DGAC's proactive stance, supported by TAIC's resources, sets a precedent for handling future aviation incidents, especially those occurring in the complex domain of international airspace.