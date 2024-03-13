Cathay Pacific Soars to Record Profits in 2023, Plans Full Flight Capacity by 2025

Marking a significant turnaround, Cathay Pacific Airways announced an impressive annual profit for 2023, showcasing a strong recovery and demand in the aviation sector. This remarkable financial performance indicates a pivotal shift from the losses experienced over the past three years, attributed mainly to the pandemic's impact.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Financial Performance

Cathay Pacific's journey from enduring losses to achieving its highest annual profit since 2010 is a testament to the robust resurgence in travel demand. The airline reported an 85.1% increase in revenue, reaching HK$94.48 billion. A notable achievement in this recovery phase is the airline's plan to operate at 80% of its pre-pandemic flight capacity by the second quarter of 2023, with ambitions to return to full pre-Covid capacity by the first quarter of 2025. The significant upturn in passenger numbers, with the group's airlines carrying 17.98 million passengers in 2023, underscores the rebound. This revival in fortunes was mirrored in Cathay's shares, which saw a 1.61% increase following the announcement.

Strategies for Sustained Growth

Advertisment

Behind Cathay Pacific's resurgence are strategic decisions aimed at capitalizing on the renewed demand for travel. Despite facing challenges like flight cancellations and a manpower crunch, the airline has not only managed to report its first annual profit in four years but also announced its first dividend payment since 2019. This accomplishment is indicative of Cathay's robust operational strategy and financial health. Furthermore, Cathay Pacific is on a recruitment drive, planning to expand its workforce by around 20% in 2023 to ensure it meets the growing demand and operational needs efficiently.

Looking Ahead: Expansion and Capacity Increase

The airline's forward-looking approach is clear in its aim to reach 80% of its pre-pandemic passenger flights within the second quarter of 2024. Cathay Pacific's commitment to not only recovering from the impact of COVID-19 but also to expanding its operations and capacity signals a bullish outlook for the aviation sector. This strategic expansion is expected to fortify its position in the market and cater to the burgeoning travel demand.

As Cathay Pacific Airways charts its course towards full recovery and beyond, the airline's record profits in 2023 not only signify a remarkable turnaround but also highlight the resilience and adaptability of the aviation industry. With plans to reach full pre-pandemic capacity by 2025, Cathay Pacific is poised for sustained growth, setting a benchmark for recovery in the post-Covid era.