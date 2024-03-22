Cathay Pacific Grilled by Lawmakers Amid Flight Cancellations, Vows Prudent Spending

Hong Kong's flagship airline, Cathay Pacific, faced intense scrutiny from the Legislative Council's economic development panel over its recent spate of flight cancellations and management issues. CEO Ronald Lam Siu-por defended the company's financial strategy, emphasizing the need for cautious expenditure following a tumultuous period marked by significant losses during the Covid-19 pandemic and a notable rebound to profitability last year.

Financial Recovery and Future Investments

Lam highlighted Cathay's journey from a HK$34 billion loss over three pandemic years to a net profit of HK$9.78 billion in the previous year. He stressed the importance of restoring services and investing in the airline's expansion, including the addition of 70 flights, to solidify Hong Kong's status as a leading aviation hub. Despite pressures to offer customer perks after receiving government bailout funds during the pandemic, Lam emphasized prudent spending and repaying the government as top priorities.

Addressing Service Disruptions

Recent months have seen Cathay Pacific in the hot seat for numerous flight cancellations and what has been criticized as 'chaotic management'. Lawmakers pressed the airline on its plans to improve service and questioned its failure to anticipate and address manpower shortages. Cathay's management cited unforeseen pilot absences and internal planning mishaps as key factors but vowed to minimize disruptions moving forward, especially during peak travel periods like the upcoming Easter holidays.

Expansion and Pilot Recruitment

In a bid to reach full pre-pandemic operational capacity by early 2025, Cathay announced plans to hire an additional 500 pilots this year, increasing its pilot count to 3,400. The airline also plans to relaunch flights between Hong Kong and Riyadh, supporting the government's efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties with Saudi Arabia. This expansion reflects Cathay's long-term strategy to recover from the pandemic's impact and secure its position as a global aviation leader.

As Cathay Pacific navigates through its post-pandemic recovery and addresses legislative concerns, its commitment to prudent financial management and service improvement remains clear. The airline's strategic focus on expansion and strengthening Hong Kong's aviation industry suggests a hopeful outlook, despite the challenges faced in recent times.