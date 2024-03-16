Boeing Orders Urgent Inspections on 787 Dreamliner Cockpit Seats After Series of Faults

Following a startling incident on a LATAM Airlines flight that caused a sudden and terrifying plunge, Boeing has issued an immediate directive for airlines to inspect the switches on pilots' seats in its 787 Dreamliner jets. This move comes in the wake of several alarming faults reported in recent weeks, including a United Airlines plane being grounded due to a missing panel. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed these inspections were ordered in direct response to these incidents, as experts are now reviewing Boeing's safety instructions.

Immediate Actions and Safety Concerns

Boeing's recommendation for airlines to inspect cockpit seats during regular maintenance checks is a precautionary measure aimed at preventing unintended seat movement. The memo highlighted the potential for the spring-loaded seat back switch guard to jam the rocker switch if it closes onto a loose or detached cap, which could result in accidental seat adjustments. This issue, previously known to Boeing, underscores the company's ongoing struggles with safety and quality control, as highlighted by recent assessments and expert reviews. In light of these concerns, Boeing's leadership has pledged to enhance safety measures and transparency in their operations.

Recent Incidents and FAA Response

The alarming number of recent incidents involving Boeing aircraft has prompted heightened scrutiny from aviation authorities and the public. Just hours after Boeing's announcement regarding the cockpit seat inspections, a United Airlines Boeing plane was found to have lost an exterior panel mid-air, marking yet another concerning event. These incidents, coupled with the FAA's order for temporary grounding of several Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, reflect growing concerns over the safety of Boeing planes, particularly older models which have shown a higher frequency of issues.