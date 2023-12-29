Boeing Advises Global Airlines to Inspect 737 Max Jets for Loose Bolts

In a recent advisory, Boeing has urged airlines globally to inspect their 737 Max jets for a potential issue concerning a loose bolt. This decision is a proactive measure aimed at ensuring the safety and airworthiness of the aircraft fleet, further emphasizing the consistent vigilance required in the aviation industry to uphold high safety standards.

A Precautionary Measure

The advisory came into effect after an international airline discovered a ‘bolt with a missing nut’ during a routine maintenance inspection. It has been stressed that these inspections, estimated to take approximately two hours per airplane, should not be challenging to conduct. American Airlines, among others, confirmed it would complete the inspections without expecting any operational impact. The advisory does not imply the discovery of any new widespread issues but serves as a preventive step against potential incidents that could arise from such defects.

In-Depth Inspections of 737 Max Jets

Boeing’s advisory recommends airlines to inspect every 737 Max aircraft for a critically important bolt that might be either loose or missing. This crucial bolt holds the rudder control system, a fundamental component that stabilizes the plane during flight. Therefore, the inspections’ focus is not just on the bolt but also on the rudder control system. It is a stringent measure ensuring that nearly 14,000 737 Max jets flying worldwide are taken out of service for a thorough safety inspection.

Response from Airlines and Impact on Boeing’s Shares

Airlines have been responsive to Boeing’s advisory. Major airlines such as Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and American Airlines plan to conduct the inspections without expecting any operational impact. Meanwhile, Boeing’s shares experienced a slight drop of more than 1% in afternoon trading. This situation underscores the company’s commitment to prioritizing safety over potential short-term financial impacts.