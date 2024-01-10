en English
Aviation

Boeing 737 Max-9 Safety Probe: Insights from Former NTSB Investigator Greg Feith

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
On a recent episode of ‘Squawk Box’, a familiar face was seen detailing the intricacies of an ongoing safety investigation – Greg Feith, a former investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The focus was none other than the Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft, a model currently under intense scrutiny due to quality control issues.

The Significance of Small Issues

Feith emphasized on the critical role of quality control in aviation manufacturing, pointing out how seemingly minor irregularities can potentially pave the way for catastrophic incidents. The discussion pivoted around the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9s following an alarming incident on an Alaska Airlines flight, where a structural blowout occurred due to missing bolts intended to secure the door panel.

The Larger Implications

The implications for Boeing are far-reaching. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded the planes and demanded enhanced inspections before they may return to service. This has impacted flight schedules and stoked concerns among passengers, further pressuring Boeing CEO David Calhoun and shining a spotlight on the company’s safety culture. The NTSB’s decision to broaden the probe into other 737 Max models adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

Trust and Reputation at Stake

As Feith dissected the elements of the investigation, it became clear that the stakes are high for Boeing. The company is battling to maintain trust in its brand while grappling with quality issues at its supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, and managing inspection delays. The incident has also triggered a cascade of flight cancellations by Alaska and United Airlines, underlining the real-world consequences of these quality control failures.

Feith’s insights into the Boeing 737 Max-9 safety probe underscored the importance of stringent quality control measures in aviation manufacturing. It remains to be seen how Boeing will navigate through this challenging phase, but one thing is certain – the spotlight will remain on their quality control systems and safety culture for the foreseeable future.

0
Aviation Safety
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

