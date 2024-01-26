Bipartisan Push to Designate Battle Creek ANGB as Home for MQ-1C Gray Eagle Platforms

In a significant bipartisan move, Congressman Bill Huizenga (MI-4) has rallied the support of Michigan's Congressional Delegation, advocating for the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base to be chosen as the designated location for any future Army National Guard MQ-1C Gray Eagle Platforms. This collective initiative is backed by U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, plus U.S. Representatives John Moolenaar, Elissa Slotkin, Tim Walberg, and John James.

Strategic Advantages of Battle Creek

In a detailed letter to Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, the delegation articulated the strategic advantages that Battle Creek possesses for hosting this platform. They pinpointed the base's extensive runway, proximity to Fort Custer, and the newly established advanced air mobility hub as crucial infrastructural advantages. Recent state and local investments in the base were also highlighted as factors that contribute to making Battle Creek an optimal location for hosting the future MQ-1C Gray Eagle Platforms.

Military Capabilities and Infrastructure

The letter underscored Michigan's robust military community and its significant role in national security with unmanned missions. The delegation emphasized the existing infrastructure at the Battle Creek ANGB that supports both combat operations and domestic missions with the MQ-9 platform. They argued that these existing assets make the base a fitting home for the MQ-1C unit.

Force Structure and Organizational Needs

Furthermore, the letter highlighted the force structure in Michigan and Indiana that could contribute significantly to the organizational needs of an MQ-1C unit. Concluding their proposal, the delegation cordially invited Secretary Wormuth to visit Battle Creek personally. They believe that a visit would allow her to observe the community's military capabilities firsthand and verify Michigan's readiness to take on a more significant role in the Armed Forces' global operations against adversaries.