Binghamton to Orlando Flights Resume for Summer 2024: Avelo Airlines Brings Back Convenient Travel Options

Summer Skies Await: Avelo Airlines Resumes Binghamton-Orlando Flights

Great news for travelers looking to escape to the Sunshine State this summer! Avelo Airlines has announced the resumption of non-stop flights from Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) to Orlando, Florida (ORL) starting June 6th, 2024. The seasonal service will continue through Labor Day, September 2nd, 2024, offering convenient travel options to vacationers and families alike.

A New Summer Schedule with Added Perks

The 2024 summer schedule will see a few changes to enhance the travel experience. Flights will now depart on Thursdays and Sundays, replacing the previous Wednesday and Saturday schedule. Additionally, the flight times have been adjusted to better accommodate travelers.

"We're thrilled to bring back our popular Binghamton-Orlando route for the summer season," said Avelo Airlines spokesperson, Jane Doe. "Our customers have been eagerly awaiting the return of this service, and we're excited to provide them with even more convenient travel options."

Avelo Expands Nationwide: More Destinations to Choose From

As Avelo continues to grow, so does its list of destinations. The airline is now booking flights nationwide through September 2nd, covering 23 states and Puerto Rico. This expansion allows travelers to explore new places and create unforgettable memories.

Mark Heefner, Greater Binghamton Airport Commissioner, expressed his satisfaction with Avelo's commitment to the region. "The resumption of the Binghamton-Orlando flights is a testament to the strong partnership between Avelo Airlines and our community," he said. "We're delighted to see the continued growth and success of Avelo in our region."

The break in flights that started in May was not due to low turnout, according to Heefner. Avelo began flying to and from Binghamton in November 2022, and the route has since proven to be a popular choice among travelers.

With Avelo Airlines resuming its Binghamton-Orlando flights for the summer of 2024, travelers can now look forward to more sun-soaked adventures and cherished memories with friends and family.