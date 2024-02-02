Belize Assumes Presidency of COCESNA: A New Chapter for Central American Aviation

On January 11, 2024, the Central American Corporation for Air Navigation Services (COCESNA) welcomed a new leader at its 260th Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors. The Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño, took the helm of the organization, marking a significant transition in regional aviation leadership. Kennedy Carrillo, CEO of the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, was also present to represent Belize in the proceedings.

Advancing Central American Airspace

As the new president, Prime Minister Briceño will oversee deliberations aimed at enhancing the airspace of Belize and Central America as a whole. Major initiatives on the agenda include a determined push towards reducing aviation carbon emissions, bolstering human capacity in aviation, and fostering regional air transport growth. The role also involves spearheading the advancement of safety and security measures in aviation—a critical aspect in an industry where safety is paramount.

Belize's Commitment to Air Navigation Excellence

Belize's stance on improving air traffic services was highlighted during the transition. The country continues to augment its air traffic control services, recently implementing a cutting-edge Primary Surveillance Radar System. Further demonstrating its commitment, Belize has also embarked on an ambitious project to upgrade its existing air traffic control center. This ongoing effort showcases Belize's dedication to offering state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained personnel for air navigation.

Annual Leadership Rotation

The presidency of COCESNA operates on a rotation basis, changing annually among the member states of Central America. This includes Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. This practice ensures an equitable distribution of leadership responsibilities and allows each nation to bring unique perspectives and strategies to the table, thereby fostering regional cooperation and mutual growth in the aviation sector.