Baltic Ground Services Announces Leadership Change, Appoints Vytautas Cekanavicius as New CEO

In a strategic leadership shift, Baltic Ground Services (BGS) Group, a vital cog in the Avia Solutions Group and a renowned provider of ground handling, aviation fuel supply, and logistics services, has announced the appointment of Vytautas Cekanavicius as the new Chief Executive Officer. The change took effect on February 6. Cekanavicius steps into the shoes of Gytis Gumuliauskas, who will now pivot to a new role within Avia Solutions Group, focusing on the company's expansion initiatives in Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Strategic Expansion and Leadership Transition

The leadership transition coincides with Avia Solutions Group's recent acquisition of the Australian airline, Skytrans, marking the commencement of its strategic expansion in the region. Cekanavicius, known for his extensive experience within the group, especially as the head of fueling, is credited with the operational success and impressive results of 10 fueling stations across five countries during his four-year stint.

Setting the Stage for Future Growth

The leadership change is anticipated to thrust BGS towards new milestones and growth in the competitive aviation services market. Jonas Janukenas, CEO of Avia Solutions Group, has expressed high confidence in Cekanavicius's capabilities and leadership abilities to steer the company into the future. The group has larger expansion plans on the horizon, including the establishment and acquisition of additional airlines in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of 2024.

BGS: A Key Player in Aviation Services

BGS is also responsible for aircraft fueling at several airports across Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine. Owning fuel stations in these countries, BGS serves a wide range of clients, including LOT Polish Airlines, Finnair, DHL, Wizz Air, SAS, and Ryanair. The strategic changes in leadership and expansion initiatives form part of the group's continuous efforts to bolster its presence and services in the global aviation industry.