Aviation Ministry Debunks Fire-Fighting Simulator Relocation Rumors from Zaria to Lagos

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has strongly denied allegations about relocating a fire-fighting simulator from the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria to Lagos, labeling the claims as baseless and an act of mischief. This statement came in response to a video circulating online, featuring a motion on the floor of the House of Representatives that called for action against the alleged move.

In a rebuttal, Tunde Mashood, the SA Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister, emphasized that the rumors were entirely false and aimed at causing unnecessary panic. "The rumour is nothing but pure mischief by agents of destabilisation and is totally untrue," Mashood stated. The Ministry's quick response showcases its commitment to transparency and quelling unfounded speculations.

Dialogue with the House of Representatives

The Ministry also highlighted recent discussions between the Minister and the Speaker of the House, where assurances were given that no such relocation plan existed. According to the Minister, a subsequent conversation with the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology further confirmed that the rumors had no basis in reality, questioning the necessity of the motion raised in the House.

This incident sheds light on the challenges government departments face with misinformation and the swift measures they take to address such issues. By engaging directly with legislative leaders and the public, the Ministry aims to maintain trust and ensure that their operations are not hindered by baseless allegations.