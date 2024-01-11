en English
Aviation

Aviation Industry’s Green Pivot: Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft on the Horizon

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Aviation Industry's Green Pivot: Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft on the Horizon

The aviation industry, a significant contributor to global CO2 emissions, is pivoting toward a greener future. In an era marked by heightened environmental consciousness, players like Airbus and emerging startups ZeroAvia and Universal Hydrogen are setting their sights on hydrogen-powered aircraft as an innovative solution to curb emissions. The industry’s ambitious goal: net-zero emissions by 2050, a lofty target considering the over 4.5 billion passenger trips and 16 million flights in the U.S. alone each year.

Turning to Hydrogen: An Emission-Free Alternative

The current aviation scenario accounts for 2.5% of global emissions, a statistic the industry is desperate to alter. The crux of the matter lies in the fuel. Hydrogen, unlike fossil fuels, has the potential to provide the necessary power without the emissions. It’s a shift that has been on Airbus’ radar for years, and the aviation giant has recently intensified efforts in this direction.

Airbus has taken significant strides toward realizing this vision, announcing concept designs for zero-emission hydrogen-powered planes. The company plans to test a hydrogen engine on an A380 by 2026, an initiative that could pave the way for a new era in aviation. But Airbus isn’t alone in this pursuit.

Startups Join the Race: ZeroAvia and Universal Hydrogen

Startups ZeroAvia and Universal Hydrogen are also making waves in the industry, developing their own hydrogen aircraft. These companies have already seen success with recent test flights on regional planes, marking a significant milestone in their journey. The startups have their eyes set on a market entry by 2025, promising a race worth watching.

Challenges Ahead: Regulatory Approval and Infrastructure

Despite the potential of hydrogen-powered aviation, several hurdles remain. Regulatory approval is a significant barrier, with safety and efficacy standards to meet. Moreover, establishing a hydrogen infrastructure presents a considerable challenge. The recent collaboration between ZeroAvia and ScottishPower to explore models for clean power and hydrogen supply is an example of the industry’s efforts to overcome these obstacles.

The Baltic Sea Region (BSR) HyAirport project, an international initiative driving hydrogen use in aviation, is also making progress in this arena. As the industry grapples with these challenges, it’s clear that the journey to sustainable aviation is a marathon, not a sprint.

Aviation Sustainability
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

