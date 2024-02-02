Aurora Flight Sciences Advances in DARPA's Liberty Lifter Seaplane Program

In a step forward for sea-based aviation, Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences is advancing in the DARPA's Liberty Lifter Seaplane Program. The ambitious initiative aims to create a robust seaplane, combining the cargo volume of a C-17 Globemaster III and the ability to transport a staggering 100 tons over 6,500 nautical miles.

Phase 1B: Risk Reduction and Cost-Effective Manufacturing

Aurora Flight Sciences is currently progressing through Phase 1B of the development cycle, with a primary focus on risk reduction and the implementation of low-cost manufacturing techniques. This phase is crucial to the program's overall success, as it aims to ensure the seaplane's affordability without compromising its unprecedented capabilities.

Design Updates: Efficiency and Performance

The company has also introduced some significant design updates to increase the seaplane's efficiency and performance. These changes include switching to a pi-tail design for structural efficiency and relocating floats to wing tips, which improves the plane's performance in ground effect.

Collaboration and Future Milestones

For the development of full-scale structural test articles, Aurora is collaborating with ReconCraft. Other collaborators on this project include Gibbs & Cox and Boeing engineers, who bring their extensive experience in seaplane technology. The preliminary design review is anticipated in January 2025. Subject to success, flight testing could commence as early as 2028, marking a significant milestone for the Liberty Lifter program and sea-based aviation as a whole.